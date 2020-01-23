Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO Members of the Abington Ecumenical Ministerium meet in preparation for the third annual Holy Hootenanny! concert celebrating this year’s Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. The concert will be held Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. at St. Benedict’s Church, 1849 Newton Ransom Blvd., Newton Township. First row, from left: Pastor Marianne Meyer, Waverly United Methodist Church; Rev. Mark Terwilliger, Countryside Community Church (a United Methodist Fellowship); Rev. Lou Divis, Glenburn Church of the Epiphany; Rev. Bill Carter, First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit. Second row: Msgr. Joseph Quinn, Our Lady of the Snows Parish; Rev. Jean Blackie, Dalton and Factoryville United Methodist Churches; Rev. Andy Weidner, Clarks Summit United Methodist Church; Rev. Michael Warner, Servant Church of the Abingtons; Rev. Dan Miller, Servant Church of the Abingtons; Jeff Warren, Countryside Community Church.

Music, a universal language and one of the oldest and most beautiful forms of prayer, will be the centerpiece of an ecumenical celebration as people from 16 different Abington-area faith communities join together to present “Holy Hootenanny!” a musical observance of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.

The concert, slated for Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. at St. Benedict’s Church, 1849 Newton Ransom Blvd., Newton Township, is open to the public free of charge. Frank Jones, director of music at First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, and Stephen Murphy, director of music at Our Lady of the Snows Church, Clarks Summit, are coordinating the event, which features the voices and choirs of the Ministerium.

While the Ministerium has marked the worldwide Week of Prayer for Christian Unity for more than 50 years, “Holy Hootenanny!” is a relatively new venture.

“Music is a great way to blend our voices and transcend anything that divides us,” said Rev. Bill Carter, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit. “We may not always sing in unison, but we can certainly sing in harmony. How appropriate that it for the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. As previous attendees can attest, there is a whole lot of harmony when the Christians in town come together.”

Maybe you’re asking: What exactly is a hootenanny? It’s a gathering at which folk singers entertain, often with the audience joining in. True to this definition, choirs from each of the participating churches will present a musical selection before the audience is invited to join together in song.

“As I’m new to the area, I’m looking forward to attending this fun event for the first time,” said Pastor Marianne Meyer of Waverly United Methodist Church. “I expect to be entertained, to participate and to gather with 16 area churches who are excited to join voices across so many denominations. What a wonderful expression of Christian unity as we celebrate all we have in common, especially the gift of music.”

Light refreshments will follow the concert.

Abington Ecumenical Ministerium Member Churches

Church of the Epiphany

Church of St. Gregory

Clarks Green United Methodist Church

Clarks Summit United Methodist Church

Countryside Community Church

Dalton United Methodist Church

Factoryville United Methodist Church

First Baptist Church of Factoryville

First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit

Free Methodist Church of the Abingtons

Our Lady of the Abingtons Church

Our Lady of the Snows Church

Servant Church of the Abingtons

Trinity Lutheran Church

United Methodist Church of Chinchilla

Waverly United Methodist Church