CLARKS SUMMIT — The following are just some of the upcoming events offered at the Abington Community Library. Stop by the library or call 570-587-3440 to register as necessary for classes and events.

For the full schedule, visit lclshome.org/abington.

Adults

Stamp -N- Swap: Thursday, Dec. 6 from 6-8 p.m. Bring your current stamping projects and craft informally with other paper crafters. There will be opportunities to swap and create projects that other participants have designed. No registration necessary.

Smocking & Heirloom Stitchery Group: Thursday, Dec. 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bring your smocking and heirloom stitchery project to work on and to show and tell. No registration necessary. Meet in the main children’s area.

Mystery/Detective Book Club: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 7-8:30 p.m. Reader’s choice of any Christmas-themed book from the Murder She Wrote series by Jessica Fletcher and Donald Bain.

Afternoon Book Club: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2-3 p.m. “Ella Minnow Pea” by Mark Dunn.

Technology Scheduling Sessions: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 6-7 p.m. Do you need help in computer basics, email, iPad/iPhone, Kindle/Nook, Facebook, Skype, Facetime, basics of the Microsoft Suites (2007), or something else? Stop by and schedule a one-on-one meeting session.

Craft ‘N Chat:Thursdays, Dec. 13 and 27, 6-8 p.m. Bring your project to work on. No registration required.

Wellness Workshop: Thursday, Dec. 13, 6:30-7:30 p.m. An informational session. Learn about how to live optimally and enhance your sense of well-being. This approach focuses on making lifestyle choices that improve your quality of life; this involves aligning your mind, body and spirit to the extent possible by your current circumstances.

The session will be followed by a workshop on wellness at a later date to be determined, facilitated by Annina Maheen Mirza.

Teens

Teen Yoga: Thursday, Dec. 6, 6:30-7:30 p.m. This program will take students in grades 5-12 through a yoga sequence, teach them mindfulness and breathing techniques and provide some space to zone out. All items provided.

Teen Reading Lounge: Social Justice: Monday, Dec. 10, 4-5 p.m. Focused on social justice issues. This month, the group is reading “The Mother of All Questions” by Rebecca Solnit. For students in grades 9-12.

Social Justice Book Club: Monday, Dec. 10, 6-7 p.m. Join the group quarterly as participants read and discuss four books that speak to and comment on past and current social justice issues. This month’s selection is “The Mother of All Questions” by Rebecca Solnit. For students in grades 9-12 and adults.

Children

Holiday Storytime: Thursday, Dec. 6, 10:30-11 a.m. Holiday and winter stories, songs and craft. Repeat of Wednesday’s program. For children ages 2-5; siblings welcome.

Cursive Club: Thursdays, Dec. 6 and 13, 4-5 p.m. An introductory six-week course on cursive writing. All materials will be provided. Learn the first half of the alphabet and practice your handwriting. For students in grades K-2.

Holiday Story Train: Sunday, Dec. 9, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wear your pajamas to this evening sponsored by the Teen Leadership Committee. Enjoy holiday-themed stories, snacks, songs and activities. Snow date: Dec. 16.

Make-It, Take-It Craft Time: Monday, Dec. 10, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Drop in anytime during this hour to create a craft or two. All materials will be provided. For children in grades K-4; siblings welcome.

Block Party: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Join in the free play with blocks, vehicles, animals and people. There are only two ground rules: no throwing blocks and no knocking someone else’s building down. No registration required. For children ages 2-7.

Holiday Cookie Decorating: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 6:30-7:30 p.m. All cookies and decorating materials will be provided. Bring a cookie sheet, if possible, to use as a decorating station. Each child will take home what he or she decorated. For children in grades K-4.

Read to Dogs:Wednesday, Dec. 12, 6-7 p.m. Drop by during this hour to get some reading practice in with certified therapy dogs. Make a new friend and discover a new book. For children: in grades K-4.