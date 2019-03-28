Article Tools Font size – + Share This

EMMA BLACK / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Jim Kalp sorts hard- and soft-cover books and other donated items in preparation for the upcoming book sale. EMMA BLACK / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Jim Kalp stands in what he calls his ‘office,’ where he keeps the donations for the Friends of the Abington Community Library’s book sales.

CLARKS SUMMIT — A sign next to a door tucked in a corner of the Abington Community Library makes it clear who spends the most time there: “Jim’s Office,” it reads in white letters on a black background.

Inside, Jim Kalp sorts through books and other items amid the unmistakable smell of pages and binding. He places items ranging from a cookbook on whipping up stir fry to a copy of Jon Meachum’s “The Soul of America” in Dole banana boxes, each color coded with a sticker denoting a genre — green for nonfiction, black for paperback fiction, yellow for CDs, DVDs and audio books.

“I just love books,” Kalp said, surrounded by stacks of them. “I love being around books.”

The Clarks Summit resident has been the primary force behind sorting the thousands of donated books, CDs, DVDs and other items sold at the biannual spring and fall Friends of the Abington Community Library book sales since 2004. Most Wednesdays, he spends hours sifting through the donations and putting them in their proper places.

Volunteering his time preparing for the sale started after a visit to the library 15 years ago, when he noticed people bringing in books and dropping them off. After inquiring about what was going on, he learned of the donations behind the book sales.

So he asked if he could help out. The current system in place, that of year-long preparation for the sales, is largely of his devising. Previously, volunteers kept the donated books in all kinds of boxes and bags and sorted all of them on the day before or of the sale, Kalp said. The banana boxes were his idea.

“I said, ‘Let’s get some standard boxes, they stack easy, they have handles on them,’” he said.

Staff at the library also help with sorting children’s books and place some out for sale there at the “Book Nook,” located just outside the room where Kalp sorts the donations.

In recent years, Troy Kelleher, now a senior at Abington Heights High School, also volunteers a few hours a week and helps out, Kalp said.

When one of the banana boxes gets full, volunteers take them to the Abington Heights School District annex building, near the district administration building on East Grove Street, for storage. On the day ahead of the sale, volunteers load up a vehicle and take the boxes to Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, where the sales are held. The color coding system makes setting up and organizing a more efficient task.

“He’s got it down to a science,” said Amy Hamilton, president of the Friends of the Abington Community Library.

The Friends of the Abington Community Library Spring Book Sale is slated for this Saturday. The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church. The sale features thousands of items for people of all ages. Prices on books, CDs and DVDs range from 25 cents to $2. A preview sale will be held at the church on Friday, March 29, from 5-8 p.m. for members of the Friends of the Abington Community Library. Annual memberships can be obtained that night for individuals at $10 and family at $15.

All proceeds from the sale benefit the library to buy items and underwrite events outside the library’s budget. The fall book sale this year is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5 at the church, Hamilton said.

Volunteering at the library has been rewarding over the years, Kalp said, especially so on sale day when he sees all the books on tables and the public looking at them and buying them. He intends on continuing to spend Wednesdays at his office.

“I’ll do it as long as I can,” he said.

What have the proceeds from the Friends of the Abington Community Library book sales funded over the years?

$10,000 donation for library materials (each year from 2015 to 2018)

3D pen maker

Button maker

Raffle baskets for the marketplace

ZooMobile program

Mini Pow Wow

Annual Friends Teen Scholarship

Fireproof cabinet

DVD/Blue Ray cases

Summer programs

Quilt frame

Quilt lecture

Camcorder

Portable sound system

10 Surface Pro tablets and chargers for patrons to use

Train table

Children’s bean bag sitting area

Baby Story Time toys

Book Nook shelving

Desks for computers 1-6

PA Library association fee

— Friends of the Abington Community Library

