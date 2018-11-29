Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT —People who have lost children, family or friends, along with members of the local clergy, will again light candles to honor and remember all who have died, of any age and from any cause, at any time, during a candle lighting on Sunday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Abington Community Library, 1200 West Grove St.

This free, community-wide celebration is part of a worldwide event which creates a 24 hour wave of light across the globe.

The program will include music, interfaith prayers and a table of remembrance. The loss of every child is a loss not just for the immediate family but for the entire community. Organizers ask everyone in the community who has ever felt the loss of anyone, to participate.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. with registration of the names of the deceased, with the lighting of the ceremonial candle promptly at 7 p.m.

Everyone is asked to bring a flameless candle or glow stick, if possible. After the candle lighting program will have time for fellowship and remembrance.

Attendees are also invited to bring pictures of their family members or friends for the table of remembrance.

The names of children who have died will be read during the program.