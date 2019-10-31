SUBMITTED PHOTO The Abington Community Library was recently awarded a grant from The Moses Taylor Foundation for the installation of Automatic External Defibrillator devices at all member libraries in the Lackawanna County System. From left: Mary Garm, LCLS system administrator; Kate Andrews, ACL assistant to the director; Jeff Smith, program officer for Moses Taylor Foundation; Jeanie Sluck, director of Taylor Community Library; and Scott Weiland, ACL trustee.