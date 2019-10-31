Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO Landmark Community Bank recently made a $1,000 donation to Abington Community Library, a designated Educational Improvement Organization under the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program. EITC helps businesses directly support interesting and engaging programs that enhance school curriculum, such as “The Battle of the Books” competition for grades 4-12, “A New Lens” photography for teens and “Messy Science” for grades K-12. From left: ACL Trustees: Jim Shemanski, Scott Weiland, Ilona Pohl and Dalida O’Malley; Vice President and Branch Manager Landmark Clarks Summit Trip Crowley; Landmark Commercial Relationship Manager David Wintermute; ACL Youth Services Librarian Laura Gardoski; and ACL Trustees Mark Ross and Don Broderick.

