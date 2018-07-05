Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Talitha, left, and Eliana Pineau.

Talitha & Eliana Pineau

What brings you to the library today?

To get our SummerQuest prizes and because our sister is in the Junior Battle of the Books review session.

What is your favorite book?

Eliana: Pokemon books.

Talitha: the Harry Potter series.

What do you like the best about the library?

Talitha: All the books.

Eliania: All the prizes.

What is your favorite part of SummerQuest (the summer challenge for all ages)?

The reading.

How long have you been coming to the library?

Since we were little.

Talitha: The library is my favorite place to be.

Eliana: Yes!