Shavari & Shavani Maharaj

Why did you come to the Library today?

Shavari: We came here to study social studies and other academics.

What are you reading right now?

Shavani: I just finished the “Tao of Pooh.”

Shavari: I recently read “First Life.”

What do you like about the Library?

Shavani: The different activities it has for young teens and so I can see Ms. Renee.

Shavari: I like that it is peaceful and you can get stuff done. It is just fun.

What kind of books do you like to read?

Shavani: I like reading fantasy and mystery the most.

Shavari: Anything that is fiction and that has a twist in it.