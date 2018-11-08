Shavari & Shavani Maharaj
Why did you come to the Library today?
Shavari: We came here to study social studies and other academics.
What are you reading right now?
Shavani: I just finished the “Tao of Pooh.”
Shavari: I recently read “First Life.”
What do you like about the Library?
Shavani: The different activities it has for young teens and so I can see Ms. Renee.
Shavari: I like that it is peaceful and you can get stuff done. It is just fun.
What kind of books do you like to read?
Shavani: I like reading fantasy and mystery the most.
Shavari: Anything that is fiction and that has a twist in it.