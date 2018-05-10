Article Tools Font size – + Share This



From left: Bette Goodwin, president of the Northeast Photography Club, Ray Listanski and Elaine Tweedy.

What brought you to the library today?

Bette: We are here to hang the Northeast Photography Club’s exhibit. The exhibit runs through May 31.

What are you reading at the mo ment?

Ray: Anything having to do with space.

Bette: Ken Follett’s “The Pillars of the Earth.”

Elaine: Robert Dugoni’s “Tracy Crosswhite” series.

How long have you had your li brary card?

Ray: 85 years.

What is your favorite thing about the library?

Elaine: All the different people you see doing their thing and having fun.