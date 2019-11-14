Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Abington Community Library’s patrons of the month for November are Laura Fierro and her son, Nicholas Fierro, 2.

How long have you been coming to the library?

For about a year and half. We started attending story-time when Nicholas was 6 months old. We come to the library when it works out with his napping schedule.

What libraries do you go to?

We live in Dunmore, and we are library junkies so we go to: Abington Community Library, The Children’s Library in Downtown Scranton, Green Ridge and North Pocono. We are at the library at least four times per week. We absolutely love each of these libraries.

What are you reading right now?

I read books to Nicholas with Curious George, Clifford the Big Red Dog and various picture books and board books. I let Nicholas pick out the books we check out each week. Nicholas’ favorite books are “The Little Blue Truck” and “If you Give a Mouse a Cookie.”

What is your favorite part about coming to the library?

We really enjoy the baby and toddler story times for so many reasons. It is great social interaction for me and my son to interact with other parents and children, which is very important to me. I am an occupational therapist, so I really value all of the sensory activities, songs and fine motor skills that are included in every story time activity.

What would you tell other parents about the Abington Community Library?

The combination of story time and reading books has brought learning to life for my child. He is able to recognize characters from books on the posters on the walls and on the tiles that are on the walls. I am constantly getting age-appropriate toy ideas for birthdays and Christmas presents at the library. Right now, Nicholas plays with the Lego table, the train table and the stuffed animals. We just love libraries. It’s a great place to bring your child.