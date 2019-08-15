Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Why are you in the library today? We’re attending a Jr. Battle of the Books review session.

What is Jr. Battle of the Books? JBOB is a reading competition with participants from the libraries in the Lackawanna County Library System and is for fourth through sixth graders. There are also Battle of the Books competitions for seventh through ninth graders and 10th through 12th graders. Participants read the required books and answer questions based on those books.

How many teams com peted in the JBOB this year? There was a total of 24 teams competing, including 15 teams representing Abington Community Library.

What five books did you read for the Jr. Battle of the Books this year? “The Strange Case of Origami Yoda” by Tom Angleberger; “The Wright 3” by Blue Balliett; “El Deafo” by Cece Bell; “The Doughnut Fix” by Jesse Janowitz and “Rules” by Cynthia Lord.

What did you like about JBOB? We liked being on teams with our friends and reading books that we hadn’t read before.