Rachel Paukett, 27

How old were you when you first started to enjoy books? I remember I was very young – my father used to read the Little House on the Prairie books to my sister and I when I was small.

What are you currently reading? I’m reading “Tears of the Sea” by MaryLu Tyndall for leisure, and I’m also in a book club in which we’re currently reading “Crazy Rich Asians” by Kevin Kwan.

Are there any library programs you enjoy attending? I’ve attended an essential oils class and a gardening class. Both were great. In the future I hope to attend more programs.

Are there any books you’ve enjoyed reading recently that you would recommend? I really enjoyed “The Queen’s Rising” by Rebecca Ross, which came out earlier this year.