Article Tools Font size – + Share This

KORDISH

Madison Kordish, incoming eighth-grade student at Abington Heights.

What brings to you to the library today?

I came in for a specific book called “Macarons at Midnight” by Suzanne Nelson. I’ve read it before but want to re-read it.

What do you enjoy about the library?

I enjoy the quietness of the library and love to read books.

Do you usually read at the library or just pick up books?

I like to pick up books at the library and take them home to read.