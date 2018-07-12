Article Tools
JohnMarc Storey recently visited the library for its Toddler Storytime that included books, songs and a craft with a Fourth of July patriotic theme. During storytime, JohnMarc loves to sing songs like "The Wheels on the Bus" and "If You're Happy and You Know It." He likes creating his own songs at home too.
