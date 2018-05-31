Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Elena Anguita, author of “Spread Thanks!” came into the library to facilitate a program about her book and the focus of spreading gratitude daily and share it with library attendees. Attendees were able to send notes of gratitude during the program.

Anguita reads daily for information for her full-time job but her favorite book is “The Stand” by Stephen King.

She recalls going to the library as a young girl to check out books for school projects. Her class would go to the library periodically to learn about the tools and resources available for students to utilize. She attended Central High and the library was across the street from the school, which made it convenient to visit.

Her best advice to community members is to be aware that your library has so much to offer. It’s a community space and a place for community members to gather to be creative. There are many tools and programs offered that community members can learn and benefit from. She wishes the library was as vibrant as it is now when she was a child.