LLOYD

What are you currently reading?

I’m starting “Murder at Half Moon Gate” by Andrea Penrose. I really enjoy this author.

How old were you when you first starting enjoying books?

From birth, I think. I probably came out of the womb reciting the ABCs.

What kind of books do you like to read?

I enjoy all kinds of books. If there are words written on a page, I’ll probably like it.

What was the last great book you read?

The one that stuck out to me the most this year was probably “I Will Always Write Back,” (italicized title like it was in the first answer) by Caitlin Alifirenka and Martin Ganda. It’s a really great story about how one person can make a huge difference in someone’s life.

—Linda Lloyd (Abington Community Library staff member), Clarks Summit