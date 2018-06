Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Kathy Snyder and Coco the therapy dog

Why did you come to the library today?

Coco is a certified therapy dog, so we came for the Read to Dog program.

What do you love about this program?

I love the excitement of the kids reading to the dogs and how they interact with the dogs.

Have you signed up for Summer Quest yet?

Yes, tonight.

What are you most looking forward to this summer at the library?

I love all of the activities incorporated into the program along with the reading.