Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Ety Ringler of Kingston

What are you reading right now? I’m reading a re-telling of the Nutcracker. I like retakes on classics.

What brought you io the Library today? My daughter is in the home schooling program.

Do you have a favorite book or author at the moment? I have a favorite kid’s book and it’s by Dr. Seuss. It was found after he died and wasn’t fully finished, so they finished it. The book is “Hooray for Diffendoofer Day!” I don’t own it, but anytime I see it at a library, I stop and read it to my kids.

When did you first start to enjoy reading? I didn’t start reading until sixth grade and I didn’t really enjoy it until high school.

What made high school different? I could pick out my own books rather than read what my mom chose. That’s why I home-school, because I want my kids to be able to discover and enjoy education. My kids are readers and that’s amazing to me.