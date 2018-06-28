Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Dolly Garnecki of Tunkhannock

Why did you come into the library today?

We came in so my son Calvin could cash in his

SummerQuest form. He’s been really excited.

What are you reading right now?

I have about 20 books in my pile right now. I am reading “Practical Happiness: A Young Man’s Guide to A Contented Life” by Bob Schultz with my kids. I just finished “Go: A Kidd’s Guide to Graphic Design”

by Chip Kidd.

How long have you had your library card?

Since I was 5 years old.

What are some of your favorite programs at the library?

We love the once-a-month home-schooling program and my son Calvin loves the LEGO program.