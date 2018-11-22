Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Chris Hall

of Clarks Summit

Why are you at the Library today?

I’m a vendor today at the Dorothy Boccella Holiday Marketplace. But we brought our daughter here to get books. It’s one of her favorite places.

What are you reading currently?

I’m reading “Wonder”

by R. J. Palacio with my

class. Personally, I am reading Shelby Foote’s narrative of the Civil War.

Do you remember when you first got your library card?

I didn’t grow up around here but I remember getting it at my library during a summer reading program.

Who are some of your favorite authors?

I like Gary Paulsen,

Shelby Foote, J. K. Rowling

and Rick Riordan.