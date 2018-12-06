Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Amy Hamilton

Why did you visit the library today? I am the president of the Friends of the Abington Community Library and we had our monthly board meeting today.

What is the Friends of the Abington Community Library Board? The Friends Board is a group that supports the library through fundraising activities and events. The board meets regularly to brainstorm, organize and implement events such as the Friends’ bi-annual book sales (next sale date is March 30) and Chips, Dips and Sips gathering (March 2).

Besides Friends’ meetings, why else do you visit the library? My daughter is on the Teen Leadership Committee, so I bring her for meetings and I also like to check out books, movies and audio books.

Have you read any good books lately? I recently read “A Lantern in Her Hand” by Bess Aldrich, which was very good.