Diane Lemoncelli

What brings you to the Abington Community Library today? Bringing the little boy I watch to meet with his reading tutor.

What is your favorite thing to read? Travel books and magazines.

Where would you like to travel someday? Europe and Greece.

Were you a library user when you were young? Yes, all the time. Especially because there were no computers. I liked books with hidden pictures.