Article Tools Font size – + Share This



B.J. Deschaine

Why did you come into the library today? I wanted to pick out books.

What do you like to read? Science and history – stuff like that.

What are you reading right now? “The 39 Clues” series. It is fiction, but it’s really cool.

How long have you had your library card? Three months. I just moved here and got it through school at the bookmobile. This is my first time at the (Abington Community) Library.

What do you like about the library? That there’s books.

Anything else you want to share? I want to be an archaeologist someday.