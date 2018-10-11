Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO SUBMITTED BY THE ABINGTON COMMUNITY LIBRARY

Carol King

What brings you to the library today?

Teaching two writing classes: Creative Writing and Nonfiction/Memoir Writing. I’m a retired college professor in my sixth year teaching here.

Are you a lifelong library user?

Yes. This is an unusual library, in that it offers so much to the community – from story times for little people, to classes for adults. My students are adults who range from age 25 to 85.

I’m glad to have an opportunity to give back to my community. The library is a great place for a family to spend a rainy day. Or a snowy day.

What books do you enjoy reading?

For leisure, Louise Penny. She writes mysteries. I love everything except fantasy.