Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Cathy Craig of Waverly Township

What brings you to the library today?

I come every Thursday to play Scrabble but I enjoy the camaraderie as much as the game.

What library material interests you?

I read the paper and browse the new books to see what piques my interest. Currently I’m reading “The Book that Matters Most” by Ann Hood.

How long have you had your Lackawanna County Library Card?

I got my first card in Dalton in 1988 and have been using the library ever since.