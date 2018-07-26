Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Francine Rivers is Lara Marcia Zabwa’s favorite author.

1. How old were you when you first started enjoying books?

“I was 16 years old. My family wasn’t really made up of readers.”

2. What kind of books do you like to read?

“ I really enjoy historical fiction. My favorite author is Francine Rivers.”

3. Is there one book or author that made you a reader?

Probably “On

the Beach.” It was a futuristic type of book, kind of like 1984, it really caught my attention”

4. And finally, what do you like most about the library?

“All of the friendly people.”