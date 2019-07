Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Shelley Doyle

Why did you come to the library today?

I came to the library to renew my library card.

How long have you had your library card?

I’ve had my library card for over a decade.

What’s a book you would recommend?

I like inspiration books, especially ones by Wayne Dyer.

What is your favorite thing about the library or reading?

I read to gain knowledge. Knowledge is power.

What books are you checking out today?

I’m not sure; I like to browse.