Jim Kalp

Why did you visit the library today?

I came to the library as a volunteer for the Friends of the Abington Community Library. I go through the books, DVDs and CDs that are donated by library patrons and sort the items to get ready for the Friends’ book sales.

The next book sale will be on Saturday, March 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church.

When you’re not volunteering, do you like to read?

Yes, I enjoy reading historical fiction and spiritual books. I also like the “Hangman’s Daughter” series by Oliver Potzsch.

What are you reading now?

Currently, I’m reading “Those Turbulent Sons of Freedom: Ethan Allen’s Green Mountain Boys and the American Revolution” by Christopher Wren.