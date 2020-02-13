Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Aleksandra

Djordjevic

What brings you to the library today? I just wrote a creative nonfiction piece called “Why I Am Proud of My Trip to Italy.”

When did you visit Italy? May 2001

What did you like the most about your trip? The style and art.

Why do you like coming to the library? The world is at my fingertips. It is accessible to everyone. All you need is a library card, and if you don’t have one, you can pick one up at any time.

Do you have a favorite author? Louisa May Alcott.

Where would you like to travel next? Ireland.