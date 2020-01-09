Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO

Emily Peairs of Clarks Summit

Why did you come to the Library today?

I’m on break from college and came to the library to look for a few books of interest. I recently renewed my card and prefer to read books in print rather than on an e-reader.

What are you reading currently?

Today I’m borrowing “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous” by Ocean Vuong

What is your favorite thing about the library?

My favorite thing about the library is that there are multiple locations. If I can’t find the title here, it can be requested from another location and brought to Abington Community Library for easy pick up.