Mary Lloyd of Clarks Summit

Why are you here today?

I’m here to get work done and because it is quiet. I decided to give the SAD lamp a try because I heard it helps with the winter blues. Since it is not as light outside, I wanted to see if it made a difference with how I felt.

What are you reading right now?

I’m reading “Raising the Barre: Big Dreams, False Starts, and My Midlife Quest to Dance the Nutcracker” by Lauren Kessler. It’s about a middle aged woman trying to live out her childhood dream of dancing the Nutcracker with the Eugene Ballet Company, which is a smaller dance company.

What is your favorite thing about the library or reading?

Now that I’m out of college, I like spending more time in libraries. I am proactively learning on my own, so I enjoy the bare areas where I have a nice view of the outdoors.

How long have you had your library card?

15-plus years.