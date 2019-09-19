Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Nancy McGuire

What brought you to the library today?

I love using the computers here. I have one at home, but I love the atmosphere here.

How long have you been a fan of the library?

Since I was very young. I had a library about two blocks from my house and I’d go every week and take out seven or nine books a week and I’d read them all.

If you could actually surf the internet, where would you want the tide to take you?

Africa. When I was young, I went to a World’s Fair and I remember the Africa pavilion. I learned I could take a photo safari. I’d still like to do that. I love elephants. My mother once told me they’re lucky. And they’re smart and love their family.