Rebecca Rothwell, incoming fifth-grade student at Our Lady of Peace

Why are you at the Abington Community Library today? Picking up books for the Junior Battle of the Books library competition.

What is your favorite book for the competition so far? “Rules” by Cynthia Lord.

What is your favorite part of Junior Battle of the Books? Going over questions in the review sessions with my friends at the library.

What is your favorite book you’ve read this year? The new American Girl Blaire Wilson books.

What is another program you’ve attended at the library that you’ve enjoyed? Cookie Decorating.