SUBMITTED PHOTO ‘The Little Engine that Could’ by Watty Piper.

Beth Sprowls

How often do you come to the library? I come weekly.

What was your favorite children’s book when you were little? “The Little Engine that Could” by Watty Piper.

What kinds of books do you enjoy now? I still love reading children’s books with my kids.

Be honest – do you ever judge a book by it’s cover? Oh yeah. For sure.