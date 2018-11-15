Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Michele and Liam Graham

Why did you come to the Library today?

We like to participate in story time. Liam enjoys signing, socializing with other children and learning.

What are you reading?

Liam loves dinosaur books and his monster books he got for Halloween. We read books for education but also picture books for fun. He also loves his animal books.

I’m reading lots of parenting magazines at the moment.

What else do you enjoy about the Library?

This library is such a great resource. We enjoy the programs and try to take advantage of the children’s programming opportunities. It is also a great place to meet people.