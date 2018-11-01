Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO SUBMITTED BY THE ABINGTON BUSINESS & PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATION When stopping by Rosario’s Pizzeria & Restaurante in Clarks Summit, people can enjoy the mural of owner Rosario Bevilacqua’s native Sicily, painted by a local artist on the back wall of the restaurant.

Sicily native Rosario Bevilacqua, owner, has been cooking for more than 30 years and opened the business seven years ago this past May. He and his wife Jessica have two boys, 7 and 3 years old.

Street address: 100 Highland Ave., Clarks Summit

Phone: 570-586-2899

Website: myrosarios.com

Products/services offered: Catering, dine-in, take-out or delivery; homemade pizza, pasta, soup and sandwiches.

What sets your business apart? Homemade bread, dough, soup and sauces. We use high quality products – tomatoes, cheeses – and we make all of our own sauces. There is a lot of daily prep work that goes into our recipes. It is a privilege to have you come to our restaurant, so we take every detail of your experience into consideration.

What is your favorite part of doing business in the Abingtons? Our customers are the best – they support us and it is just a nice community. I came to America when I was 4 and lived a few different places, but Clarks Summit is my favorite. I love living here; I feel at home.