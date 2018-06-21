Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Principals from the Clarks Summit and New York City offices, from left: Bilal Hasan, Thomas Hauck, Brian Schafer, Charles Consagra, Gil Ben-Ami, Richard Guditus, Thomas Millard, James Scandale and Michael Wolf. Other principals are Hermin Calderon, Glenn Leitch and Teddy Muliawan.

102 Highland Ave., Clarks Summit

The company also has a location in New York City.

highlandassociates.com

570-585-4334

Spokesperson:

Richard J Guditus, principal

Products/services:

Our firm was founded on the principles of design excellence and service in Engineering, Architecture and Interior Design.

What sets you apart?

The number of disciplines under one business. Most firms are one or the other – Engineering or Architecture or Interior Design. We are hired by other businesses that have one discipline for example Architects that need Engineers.

The diversity of our clients allows us to consistently learn and enhance our skill sets. Some of our clients include Macy’s, Lockheed Martin, Stryker Orthopedic, Corning and AT&T.

Our employees are long-term; most of them are employed 10, 15 and 20 years, so we have built long term relationships that offer repeat business opportunities.

Our staff is more like a family than coworkers.

What is your favorite part of doing business in the Abingtons?

Clarks Summit is centrally located. We are two hours from major cities – NYC, Syracuse, Philadelphia – and only minutes from interstates and the turnpike. A benefit for our employees is being located right in the community with convenience to restaurants and shopping. Ninety of our 165 employees work and live in the area, so we also give back to the local businesses.