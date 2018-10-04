Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Owner: Joy deSoto

Business location: 105 Edella Road, Clarks Summit

Phone: 570-585-4030

Website: birchwoodfitness.com

deSoto worked at Birchwood Fitness since 2004, when they first opened and became the owner on Jan. 1, 2012.

Services offered: We offer membership-based fitness, wellness and nutrition through personal training, group fitness, nutritional counseling, small group training, wellness coaching and our accountability program.

What sets your business apart? We are very interactive with our members, we know their names, issues and goals and we treat everyone as a complete whole person. We use a movement-based exercise program that enables us to help a person recover, reach their fitness goal or train for a particular sport. We have a highly certified staff with a few of our certifications being: Master’s degree in nutritional/exercise physiology, certified personal trainer, certified Titleist Golf Fitness professional and certified group trainer.

What’s new at Birchwood? Nineteen Cardio pieces are being replaced, all with Cardio Theatre and new spin bikes we are offering exciting workout opportunities for cyclers.

What is your favorite part of doing business in the Abingtons? I grew up here and love the connectiviness and serving people I know such as former teachers, my friends and their children, my mother and her friends. Having a small facility in this great small town where not only do I support my clients, but they support me.