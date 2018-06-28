Article Tools Font size – + Share This

From left: Debbie Pratt, Lisa Lochen, Jill Refice and Tracey Schraner.

317 Davis Street, Clarks Summit

AbingtonTravel.comOwners:

James Verano, Pat Belardi and Leon Ellman

Spokesperson:

James Verano

Products/services:

Anything related to travel such as airline tickets, complete travel packages, tours, cruises, destination weddings and group travel.

What sets you apart?

Service. We have four caring, long-term employees who have over 100 years of travel agent experience. When something goes wrong they have the expertise to get you to the front of the line and taken care of quickly.

We were worried about internet competition, but because we are our customer’s advocates during travel dilemmas, they trust us and return for their travel needs.

We also work with plenty of business travelers, knowing their company standards and travel needs which makes their business travel seamless.

What is your favorite part of doing business in the Abingtons?

Loyal customers – very loyal. They are looking for service and agents they can trust. Large numbers of our business is repeat customers and referrals.

ABPA has also been good by generating downtown activities, I have been involved with them for years and we appreciate them promoting our business.