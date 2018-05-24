Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Products and/or services offered: Everything related in your home to plumbing, heating and cooling. From the moment the water enters to when it leaves your house and everything in between.

What sets the business apart? Owner’s hands on approach and friendships with customers. Prompt and reliable service, they answer their phone when you call and have no machines – 24/7 service.

What is your favorite part of doing business in the Abingtons? Meeting the people – watching their children grow up over the years and sharing joys and loss with them.

One thing people should know about you: We are not perfect, no one is, things happen and we make it right.

Why did you open your own business? That is a long story, but we (my wife Shirley and I) grew up in this area, and were moving back here from Landsale, and the job I was hired for was put on hold due to business problems. I was offered four jobs and when the owner of the company from which I accepted my job asked me why I did not seem happy, I told him I really want to open my own business. He gave me his card and said he would hold my position for 24 months – ‘go start your own business.’

Pisanchyn took $646 out of their checking account and did so.

He still has that business card.

Other information: The company’s last employee was hired six months ago and the one before that, 10 years ago. Six out of the seven employees have been with him for more than 10 years and in July he will have been in business for 27 years.

The couple has seven children.