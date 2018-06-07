Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Lady Jane Boutique

312 South State Street, Clarks Summit

Online:

Facebook and Instagram – Lady Jane Boutique

Hours:

Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Extended Summer hours will be added soon.

Owner:

Ruth Colombo

Products offered:

Woman’s clothing, accessories, gifts, shoes and jewelry.

What sets your business apart?

“We have something for woman, we never reorder our inventory so there are always new and exciting items. I try to have something for everyone and have styles to span the generations.”

What is your favorite part of doing business in the Abingtons?

“Meeting all the new people/friends in the Abingtons and surrounding areas. Family time, my husband and daughter were tremendous help with the renovation and opening of my new store. My husband built my dressing rooms and created.”

Where did the name come from? “My mother called me Lady Jane whenever I got into trouble.”

Ruth is married and has two teenage daughters who help with the store and attend Abington Heights.