John Salva, co-owner, Impact Physio

276 E. Grove St., Clarks Summit 570-319-6903 Impactphysio.net

Owners: John Salva and Michelle Dickson

Services: Physical therapy for chronic and performance related conditions such as concussions, balance issues, woman’s health issues, health coaching and weight loss.

We offer computer motion analysis assessments for performance enhancement and injury prevention.

The professionals at Impact Physio offer free phone conference or free in person discovery consultation.

What sets you/your business apart?

1. Being result oriented, we consider not only our goals, but knowing and working towards our patients goals. Discovering the under lying reason for their concern as well as what they are missing in their life.

2. Always advancing - not being content and continuing to be progressive in our treatments. Two examples would include continuing education and offering the motion analysis assessments, recognizing new ways to get results people are looking for.

What is your favorite part of doing business in the Abingtons? People with a sense of community, working together.

What else would you like to share? We can’t always solve what is ailing our clients, but we can direct them to someone who can. Our number one concern is taking care of our patients.