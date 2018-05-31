Article Tools Font size – + Share This

From left, first row: Rita Lowry and Jessica Franklin. Second row: Diane Drobinski, Michael Speranzo and Robin Opeil.

Biondi-Franklin Insurance Agency

790 Northern Blvd., Suite F, South Abington Township

570-587-2840

qualityinsurance.com

Owner: Michael J

Speranzo

Products and/or services offered: Auto, (including Motorcycles and motor homes) Home, Business, Life and Flood Insurance

What sets you/your business apart?

Mainly putting customers first. Coverage in order to protect them at the best price. Customer service is number one.

I have a great staff that preforms annual reviews for coverage and changes in customer needs.

What is your favorite part of doing business in the Abington’s?

The community aspect – everyone is so accommodating – local businesses and groups. We are a long-time business here in the Abington’s since 1979, it will be 40 years next year and I am here four-and-a-half years.

Other information: I have worked for Erie Insurance for 28 years, 15 years as an adjustor, eight years as district sales manager and now as an owner. My insurance background helps me handle customer’s needs. As an independent agent, I am able to price quotes from 15 different carriers, which gives my customers more options.

Family: Fiancé Robin and children Mike, 18; Tyler, 17, and Ethan, 10.