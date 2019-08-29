SUBMITTED PHOTO The Abington Business & Professional Association will 'roast' Diane Calabro on Thursday, Sept. 5 at Glen Oak Country Club, 250 Oakford Road, Waverly Township. Cocktail Hour is at 5:30 p.m. and dinner and program are at 6 p.m. The menu includes chicken Francaise, Caesar salad, medley of garden vegetables, twice-baked potato, cake, soft drinks and cash bar, coffee and tea. The cost is $50 per person and tickets are available in advance only, at bit.ly/2KVLqZc. RSVP by Saturday, Aug. 31. For more information, call Janice at 570-806-1133.