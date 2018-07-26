Article Tools Font size – + Share This

From left: Erika Beyrent, Cara Anzulewicz, Kathleen Healey, Scott Curran, Laura Romanovich, Devin Wood and Daniel Haggerty, professor of philosophy and director of the Special Jesuit Liberal Arts Honors Program.

Abington-area residents Erika Beyrent of Clarks Summit, Scott Curran of North Abington Township and Devin Wood of Newton Township are among the 35 members of The University of Scranton’s Class of 2018 to graduate from its Special Jesuit Liberal Arts Honors Program (SJLA), one of the school’s programs of excellence.

Students in SJLA pursue a rigorous education designed to develop enhanced writing, oral and critical-thinking skills through specially designed courses in philosophy, theology and literature.

Beyrent graduated summa cum laude, majored in biochemistry, cell and molecular biology and biomathematics. Beyrent was also a member of the university’s undergraduate honors program.

Curran graduated cum laude and majored in biology.

Wood graduated magna cum laude and majored in neuroscience, biochemistry and philosophy. Wood was also a member of the university’s undergraduate honors program.