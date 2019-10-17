Article Tools Font size – + Share This

COCIERU BUDASH

SCRANTON — The University of Scranton appointed 22 new full-time faculty members for the 2019-2020 academic year, four of whom live in the Abington area.

■ Deborah E. Budash of Clarks Summit was named assistant professor in the occupational therapy department. She chaired the Master of Medical Science (MMS) Program and the Master of Health Science (MHS) Program at St. Francis University in Loretto from 2014 to 2019, where she also served as program director of the MMS and MHS and as a tenured associate professor.

She has authored several articles and reviews, as well as a book titled “Achieving Persistence in Online Programs: Reflections of Graduate Learners and Faculty.”

Budash earned a doctorate in education from Northcentral University in Scottsdale, Arizona, a master’s degree in adult and community education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and bachelor’s degree in occupational therapy from the University of Pittsburgh.

■ Ovidiu C. Cocieru of South Abington Township, was named assistant professor in the management, marketing and entrepreneurship department. He has taught at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and has held marketing and management positions in Romania.

Cocieru co-authored two journal articles and conducted/co-conducted several peer-reviewed presentations. He earned a doctorate in management from University of Massachusetts at Amherst, a master’s degree in sport management from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Alexandru Ioan Cuza University in Romania.

■ Gregory B. O’Connell of Waverly was named faculty specialist in the management, marketing and entrepreneurship department. He has served as an adjunct faculty member at the university since 1992, teaching undergraduate and online MBA courses.

Since earning a juris doctorate at John Marshall Law School in Chicago in 1981, he has held several legal positions in the public and private sectors, including his own practice.

O’Connell earned a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Pennsylvania

■ David A. White of Clarks Summit was named faculty specialist in the philosophy department. He has been an adjunct professor at The University of Scranton and Marywood University since 1998 and worked as an editor in the field of online career education.

He earned a doctorate in philosophy from Marquette University; an MBA in international business and accounting from the University of Scranton; a master’s degree in history from Trinity International University in Deerfield, Illinois; and a bachelor’s degree in history from Bryan College in Dayton, Tennessee.