SUBMITTED PHOTO Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory School recently inducted 11 students into the Wyoming chapter of the Cum Laude Society, the national academic honor society for college preparatory schools. At the induction ceremony are seniors, from left, first row: Allison Hohn, Mountain Top; Jessica Kishbaugh, Bloomsburg; Emily Urbanski, Mountain Top; and Yifei Chen, Beijing, China P.R.C. Second row: Lixiang Yin, Shanghai, China P.R.C.; Charles Kutz, North Abington Twp.; Jevon Layne, Whitby, Ontario, Canada; Zhenying Chen, Shanghai, China P.R.C.; and Po-Tsun Chen, Suzhou, China P.R.C. Also among the new inductees were Tianwei Li, Shenzhen, China P.R.C.; Caitlin Walker, Hatboro.