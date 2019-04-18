Article Tools Font size – + Share This



MARRIAGE LICENSES

• Cynthia Marie Decker and Phillip Mark Pugh, both of North Abington Twp.

• Kayla Nicole Srebro, Clarks Summit, and Dalton Thomas Bennett, Jefferson Twp.

• Tait Donovan Michael Hoffmeier, Dalton, and Amanda Lynn Delfino, Covington Twp.

DIVORCES SOUGHT

• Jenica Lodde, Clarks Green, v. Alexander Lodde, Clarks Green; married Sept. 20, 2007, in San Diego, Calif.; pro se.

PROPERTY TRANSACTIONS

• Tony Duong, South Abington Twp., to Anthony Pizano and Rachael Pry, South Abington Twp.; a property at 540 Woodcrest Drive, South Abington Twp., for $175,000.

• Margee A. Balzani, Scranton; and Louis Balzani, administrator of the estate of Louis J. Balzani, Scranton, to Zim E. Lawhon, Clarks Summit; a property in Newton Twp. for $242,000.

• Thomas Marino Curra, Waverly Twp., to Brian J. and Kellee Tinsley, Clarks Summit; a property at 15 Starlight Drive, Waverly Twp., for $420,000.

• Richard K. Hodges, Lackawanna County, to Gary A. and Kristyn B. Howell, Lackawanna County; a property in North Abington Twp. for $450,000.

• Lenin F. Morales Montes, Scott Twp., to Dardon LLC, Scranton; a property in Scott Twp. for $40,000.

• R.D. Noto & Son Construction Inc., South Abington Twp., to Joseph and Barbara Ann McDonald, South Abington Twp.; a property in South Abington Twp. for $102,500.

• Edward B. III and Elaine C. Brown, State College, to Patrick J. and Tara P. Houlihan, North Abington Twp.; a property at 418 Craig Road, North Abington Twp., for $465,000.

• Rose Ann Jacobs, now by marriage, Rose Ann Aveline, Clarks Green, to Dawn M. Shel­ley, Wyoming; a property at 308 Crest Drive, Clarks Green, for $180,000.

FEDERAL TAX LIENS

• Robert and Elaine Ufberg, P.O. Box 625, Waverly Twp.; $11,003.26.

• Gilbert J. and Cherilee Murray, 101 Marcaby Lane, South Abington Twp.; $33,431.14.

LAWSUITS

• Nicholas L. Carr, 5 Laurel Hill, Dalton, v. Ann M. Pelicci, Main Street, P.O. Box G, Waverly, seeking an amount in excess of $50,000, plus interest and costs, on two counts, for injuries suffered on or about April 16, 2017, at approximately 5:45 p.m., when the plaintiff was driving south on State Route 407, and a large, diseased Norway Spruce tree on the defendant’s premises collapsed and fell on the plaintiff’s automobile; P. Timothy Kelly, Gregory J. Pascale, attorneys.

• Amanda Kovaleski, 103 Fox Run Circle, Clarks Summit, v. Scranton Quincy Hospital LLC, doing business as Moses Taylor Hospital, 700 Quincy Ave., Scran­ton, seeking in excess of $50,000, which amount is in excess of the amount requiring compulsory arbitration pursuant to the applicable statute of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Lackawanna County local rules of court, for injuries suffered June 15 in a fall while a patient in the short procedure unit; Jamie J. Anzalone and Kelly M. Ciravolo, attorneys.

ESTATES FILED

• Nicholas Homick Jr., 205 Chapman Lake Road, Scott Twp., letters testamentary to Sharon Homick, same address.

• Eugene Ernest Budzinski, 45 Boyarsky Road, Scott Twp., letters of administration to Eric Budzinski, same address.

ARDS

The following was admitted to the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for driving under the influence:

• Lamont Jay Salt, 39, 8505 Zydecki Ave. SW, Albuquerque, N.M., stopped June 3 by Wav­erly Twp. police.