SUBMITTED PHOTO Wyoming Seminary Upper School recently named Abington-area athletes who received Most Valuable Player Awards, Coaches Awards and Gold Awards for the fall season. Athletes who earned four varsity letters or three varsity and one junior varsity letters in their sport receive Gold Awards. Andrew Maddock, left, of Clarks Summit, a junior, received the Coaches Award for golf, and Marai Castellanos of Waverly Twp., a freshman, received the Coaches Award in cross-country.