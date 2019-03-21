Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Mary Dubill with her son, Robert, and daughter, Mary Ann.

You’ve heard of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, but Mary Dubill probably doesn’t ring a bell.

Yet, my grandmother is as influential on my life as the iconic Supreme Court justice.

This month as we celebrate Women’s History Month, we are paying tribute to the women who have shaped the past, paving the way to our present and our future. According to womenshistory.org, Women’s History Month started in 1978 in Santa Rosa, California when The Education Task Force of the Sonoma County Commission on the Status of Women created a Women’s History Week celebration to coincide with International Women’s Day. The movement took off across the country and Women’s History Week evolved into Women’s History Month.

Famous women in her-story like Harriet Tubman, Susan B. Anthony, Eleanor Roosevelt and Marie Curie come to mind for this esteemed recognition every March. Locally, there are many women who have helped to create the Abingtons of today through their leadership and volunteer work in business, government and community organizations. And women who grew up here, such as WNBA basketball player Amber Jacobs, and “The Devil Wears Prada” bestselling author Laura Weisberger, certainly have made their mark in the world.

My grandmother isn’t in the history books. Widowed in her 20s with one-year-old twins, she raised her children on $12 a week managing an ice cream parlor in Carbondale. She was tough, wise, beautiful and kind – someone who called you “girlie” when she was upset with you and “dolly” when you were in her good graces. Her son grew up to be the now-retired executive editor of USA Today, Robert Dubill. Her daughter is my mother, Mary Ann Kalaha, who was able to follow my grandmother’s example of strength and grace when we lost my dad in 1977.

There are countless women like her, the mothers, grandmothers, sisters and friends who daily have persevered and sacrificed and loved. They have contributed greatly to their families, their communities, and to their world. Most often, they have done it without any fanfare, or a Wikipedia page.

As one of three daughters, I was taught to value my womanhood and to enthusiastically embrace my important role in my family and in society. I have passed this pride and respect for women on to my own three daughters, by my words and, hopefully, by my example. Because we are inspired by the women we read about, but more importantly by the women who touch our lives personally.

My grown daughters are forward thinkers, intelligent, creative and confident. They know who they are, they know what they want, and they have mapped out how to get there. They are fortunate to have been inspired by so many successful women who have gone before them, yet they are writing their own stories. And even if they don’t realize it now, they are helping to shape the future for all of us.

Teri Lyon is a mom, grandmom and freelance writer who lives in Glenburn Township with her cat.